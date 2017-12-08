Motorcyclist critically injured in NW Side crash

A motorcyclist was critically injured in a crash not far from O’Hare International Airport early Saturday on the Northwest Side.

A little after midnight, a 30-year-old woman was driving a Ford Fusion east on Foster Avenue when she turned left to Pioneer Avenue in front of a Kawasaki bike going the opposite direction, according to Chicago Police.

They collided, and the 45-year-old man driving the motorcycle was taken in critical condition to Lutheran General Hospital in Park Ridge.

The woman was ticketed for making an improper turn, police said.

The police Major Accidents Investigation Unit is still reviewing the case.