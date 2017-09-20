Murdered nephew of Chicago cop was ‘laid back, funny,’ friend says

Chaneice Murphy said she can’t believe her friend Issac Harper was killed Tuesday night. It seemed like only yesterday, she said, that he was jokingly chasing after her, calling her “snack girl.”

Murphy knew Harper from their time at Perspectives Charter School — where he was known as a laid back and funny student.

“He was always smiling,” Murphy said. “He spoke every time I saw him and he was really sweet and respectful.”

Tuesday night, around 9:40 p.m., Harper was talking with his sister on his back porch in the 9700 block of South Green Street in the Longwood Manor neighborhood on the South Side when someone walked up and fired shots, hitting Harper in his shoulder, hip and leg, police said.

Harper was pronounced dead at the scene less than 30 minutes later, authorities said.

Originally from Champaign, 21-year-old Harper was taking online classes for college credit while working for Amazon. His aunt is a Chicago Police officer.

“He wasn’t a bad person and he never gave you a reason to think he was. He was always helpful,” Murphy said. “I just hope the person who did it feels some kind of remorse because this hurt a lot of people, including many in the Perspective family. It’s sad.”