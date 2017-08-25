NBC5’s Rob Stafford on health battle: ‘Just had to let go, have faith’

As a journalist, you tell other people’s stories, keeping yours private.

Then, life happens, and you find your story relevant in the public discourse — as example, or as lesson, or maybe just from the need to connect with those who honor you with their readership or viewership.

“I’m the old-fashioned journalist, where you just keep the eye out, and talk about other people’s stories,” said NBC5’s Rob Stafford, who has anchored the Chicago station’s 10, 6 and 5 p.m. newscasts since 2009, after joining NBC5 as weekend anchor and reporter in 2007.

“And, most of my career, I’ve not been an anchor. I’ve been a street guy. But, as an anchor, you become a part of people’s lives. And if I was going to disappear for what I initially thought would be four months, I had to tell viewers what I was going to do,” said the award-winning journalist, who came to NBC after stints with Dateline NBC and CBS-2.

Diagnosed earlier this year with the rare blood disease amyloidosis, the 58-year-old broadcaster will return Monday to the anchor chair, from which he has been missing for the past six months. In that time, Stafford has engaged in a very public fight for his life against a disease afflicting fewer than 2000 Americans each year.

Stafford’s journey didn’t have to be public. Yet he chose to have it so, taking viewers along on a poignant battle that was tracked on Facebook and on his wife’s blog, marked by ups and downs, mortality hanging in the balance, thousands of supporters joining the journey along the way.