New L station opens in the Loop, Randolph/Wabash to close this weekend

The new Washington/Wabash CTA L station station is set to open on Thursday after more than two years of construction. | Taylor Hartz for the Sun-Times

The new Washington/Wabash CTA L station is set to open on Thursday after more than two years of construction.

With the new station’s opening, trains will be making their last stop at the Randolph/Wabash station on Sunday at 2:30a.m.

All Brown, Green, Orange, Pink and Purple line trains will now bypass Randolph/Wabash for the new station.

Located on Wabash Avenue between Madison and Washington streets, the new elevated station combines two century-old stops in the Loop – Randolph/Wabash and Madison – which closed in March 2015 when construction began.

To make room for the $75 million project, roads had been closed on Wabash Avenue from Washington to Madison Streets. The roads reopened in March.

The new Washington/Wabash station “will create a fully accessible gateway to the Loop and all the attractions in Millennium Park,” Mayor Rahm Emanuel said in a statement.



CTA advisories noted that the station will also include wider platforms, bright LED lighting, security cameras and new digital displays.

Entrances to Washington/Wabash will be on the south side of Washington Street about 100 feet north of Madison Street, and on both sides of Wabash Avenue, where elevators will be located between Washington and Madison.

Service to Adams/Wabash stop will continue as usual.