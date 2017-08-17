NU prof, British man accused in murder expected in court next week

Wyndham Lathem, a Northwestern University microbiologist accused of stabbing a man to death, is due to make his first appearance in a Cook County courtroom as soon as Monday, according to his attorney and Chicago Police.

Lathem and Andrew Warren, an acquaintance also facing charges as Lathem’s accomplice, turned themselves in to police in San Francisco Bay area on Aug. 4, following a two-week manhunt that began after the body of Trenton Cornell-Duranleau was discovered in Lathem’s River North apartment.

CPD detectives were dispatched this week to bring the two men back to Chicago.

Cornell-Duranleau, a hairstylist who was in a relationship with Lathem, was found dead inside Lathem’s apartment on July 27, stabbed more than 40 times, police sources have said.

Chicago Police on Thursday said they expected Lathem and Warren would be arriving from California “within 72 hours.” Lathem’s Chicago attorney, Adam Sheppard, said extradition officials had said Lathem, 42, would likely appear at the Leighton Criminal Courthouse on Monday.

Warren, 56, a citizen of the United Kingdom who reportedly left his home in southwest England just 48 hours before 26-year-old Cornell-Duranleau’s body was found, will be represented at his hearing by the Cook County Public Defender’s Office.

Sheppard said Thursday he would seek to have Lathem go free on bond at hearing, and wold present the court with numerous letters of support for the Black Plague expert, including “some very distinguished friends from the world of academia.”