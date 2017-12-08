Officials: Man dead, woman seriously injured in NW Side fire

A man was killed and a woman seriously injured in a Norwood Park apartment building fire early Saturday on the Northwest Side, officials said.

The blaze started about 12:45 a.m. in a unit on the first floor of a courtyard building in the 6300 block of West Raven Street, according to the Chicago Fire Department.

A man died at the scene and a woman was taken in serious condition to Lutheran General Hospital in Park Ridge, fire officials said.

The fire was out by 2 a.m. Additional details were not immediately available.