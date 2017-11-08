An Oxford University financial officer accused in the fatal stabbing of a Chicago man has agreed to return to Illinois to face charges.

Andrew Warren acknowledged during a San Francisco court hearing Friday that he is the suspect being sought by authorities in Cook County.

Warren surrendered peacefully in San Francisco last week after being on the run for eight days with Wyndham Lathem, a former Northwestern University microbiologist.

Warren and Lathem face first-degree murder charges in the brutal stabbing of Trenton James Cornell-Duranleau. The 26-year-old hair stylist’s body was found July 27 in Lathem’s River North apartment.

The role of Warren in the stabbing, who flew to the U.S. for the first time just two days before, has been shrouded in mystery.

Warren’s relatives in England had reported to police in England that he had gone missing two days before Cornell-Duranleau was found dead in Lathem’s apartment.

Warren wore an orange jumpsuit during Friday’s hearing, and he appeared unshaven after six days in jail.

Lathem appeared in a California court on Monday. He was not formally arraigned but waived extradition. Chicago authorities now have 30 days to bring Lathem back. Northwestern said Monday that Lathem was fired.

Contributing: Amanda Svachula