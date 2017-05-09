Pat Hill, who ran African American Police League, dead at 66

Pat Hill, former executive director of Chicago’s African American Police League and a onetime police bodyguard for Mayor Harold Washington, fought for justice and equal opportunity, friends and family members said Tuesday.

“She was a tenacious activist who was relentless in her efforts to reform the Chicago Police Department, particularly as it relates to the African-American community,” said Conrad Worrill, a friend who is a professor emeritus at Northeastern Illinois University. “Whatever she took on, she took it on.”

Ms. Hill, 66, died Sunday of cervical cancer at Rush University Medical Center, said her daughter Stacy.

After joining the Chicago Police Department in 1987, Ms. Hill fought for minority hiring through the African American Police League.

Fourteen years later, she said, “Nothing changes.” Though the department then boasted a growing number of African-American and Hispanic officers, she said, “The Irish run the police department.”

She grew up Patricia Lynne Richardson near Princeton Park. Her father Hercules was a mechanic from South Carolina. Her mother Lucille was from South Georgia.

Young Pat excelled at track at Harlan High School, Worrill said. She ran with Mayor Richard J. Daley’s Youth Foundation track team, where she was mentored by the legendary Willye White, who participated in track and field at five Olympics.

“In 1968, her senior year in high school, [Ms. Hill] missed making the U.S. Olympic team, long jump, by a quarter inch,” Worrill said.

That year, she was stirred by the famous moment when sprinters Tommie Smith and John Carlos gave the black power salute at the Olympics medal ceremony.

“We watched that circuit because we all ran in the same meets,” she told the Chicago Sun-Times in 2002.

“She was a teenager in the 1960s, so that really inspired her,” her daughter said.

And in 1969, her daughter said, she was inspired by the league’s earlier incarnation — the Afro-American Patrolmen’s League — as it challenged the official police story about a West Side raid that left Black Panthers Fred Hampton and Mark Clark dead.

The office of Cook County State’s Attorney Edward V. Hanrahan showed photos to prove the Black Panthers fired first. But the Sun-Times showed that the supposed bullet holes actually were nailheads. Later, a federal grand jury found that between 82 and 99 shots were fired by the police, and just one came from inside the apartment.

Ms. Hill spent two years at Northern Illinois University before transferring to Chicago State University, where she ran track and played basketball.

From 1974 to 1986, she taught physical education at city schools including Taft, Prosser, Clemente and Collins. She also served as a union rep, her daughter said.

In 1987, she joined the police department. In the 2002 interview, she spoke about a memorable moment when she caught two 10-year-old boys jumping roofs on top of a church:

“I said, ‘Tell you what, since y’all like church so much, I think we should go to church.’ So we go in there. The congregation was shocked. I was in full uniform. . . .The preacher says, ‘We’ve gotta save ’em,’ and people stood up and gathered around the boys. . . They were screaming and praying and saying, ‘Yes, Lord!’ And when they got through, they signed ’em up for Sunday school.”

Ms. Hill served on the security detail for Washington before becoming executive director of the African American Police League.

After retiring, she lectured at Northeastern’s Carruthers Center for Inner City Studies, taking classes to Selma, Alabama, “so her students could get a feel for re-enactments of Bloody Sunday,” Worrill said.

“I speak on the relationship between the policing system and African-American people in the world,” she said in the 2002 interview. “It’s doing exactly what it’s designed to do when it comes to black people. It’s designed to contain us and, if necessary, exterminate us. And it’s working. It’s called criminalizing the race.”

Ms. Hill also helped found ProTech Security Group, her daughter said.

A fan of mud cloth and African prints, “If she wasn’t in a T-shirt with some type of activist slogan or organization on it,” her daughter said, “she was in some type of African garb.”

An avid tennis player, she admired Arthur Ashe for his activism and athleticism.

She adored her mutt, Bushrod, named after the 1974 Gordon Parks Jr. blaxploitation film “Thomasine & Bushrod,” about bank robbers in the Old Southwest. She’d hoped to get a female dog and name it “Thomasine.”

Ms. Hill loved outdoor music festivals and performances by Maze featuring Frankie Beverly. She also enjoyed steak burritos and watching TV’s “Blue Bloods.”

She is also survived by another daughter, Trennie; a son, Ronald Jr.; and a granddaughter. Services are pending.