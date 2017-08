Police: 19-year-old man killed in NW Side crash

A 19-year-old man was killed when he lost control of an SUV and it slammed into a Montclare neighborhood building early Saturday on the Northwest Side, according to Chicago Police.

The crash happened about 1:15 a.m. in the 2600 block of North Narragansett, and the man died at the scene, police said.

CPD’s Major Accidents Investigation Unit is reviewing the case.