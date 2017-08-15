Red, Brown lines resume; 3-hour delay caused by severed head on tracks

A throng of commuters waits to board buses at the Belmont CTA station. Southbound trains had to stop there because a body was found on the tracks at Fullerton. | Emily Moon/For the Sun-Times

Southbound trains are running again on the CTA’s Red and Brown lines after a three-hour delay that began when a severed head and leg were found on the tracks at the Fullerton station.

Train service had been halted on the CTA Red, Brown and and the rush-hour-only Purple lines Tuesday morning after a man was found dead on the tracks at the Fullerton station.

Service resumed about 9:30 on the Red and Brown lines; the Purple line normally would have ended service by then and is not scheduled to resume until the afternoon rush hour.

Emergency crews were called to the station about 6:30 a.m. to recover the body of a man, thought to be in his 40s, on the tracks, according to Chicago Fire Department Chief Juan Hernandez and Chicago Police.

Chicago Fire Department spokesman Larry Langford said a severed head and a leg were reportedly found on the tracks.

Passengers flooded the Belmont station after CTA reopened the Brown and Red lines around 9:30 a.m.

Nagarjun Bhat, an hour late for work, said he was glad to be headed to Merchandise Mart, “as long as we get there.”

The train stoppage led to packed bus stops, angry tweets and a lot of frustrated commuters.

Jess Blaine was starting a new job downtown and said she would be late opening the bar on her first day.

“Of course I had my headphones in on the train,” she said. “Then I heard ‘police activity.'”

Once she learned of the reason for the delay, though, she said she was sorry she’d felt inconvenienced

Southbound trains were stopping at the Belmont CTA station, where commuters could board free shuttles. As commuters packed the area under the station and waited to board buses, CTA employees were having trouble controlling the crowd.

Those headed north to Kimball or Howard were getting on the train free.

Gina Kramer stepped off the Red Line into the crowd waiting for the shuttles outside Belmont. “It’s mass chaos,” she said. She was trying to get to work downtown, but she said, “I don’t really have a plan right now.”

An angry commuter started yelling at a CTA employee directing passengers, saying, “You don’t know [where to go]? This isn’t your job?”

“They probably don’t know, cause it’s such a s— show” Chicago resident Rebekah Kane told the man, stepping in to defend the worker. “It’s Chicago.”

Kane said she had noticed a “crowd mentality” building at the station.

“If I can help diffuse an unnecessary situation, I unfortunately open my mouth,” she said. “When things like this happen, people easily get frustrated and mad and take it out on others. I have a hard time seeing that.”

Passenger Cookie Jackson tried to corral the crowd so the extra shuttles could get through at the Belmont stop. She said she had worked a 12-hour shift last night, and had been waiting for an hour to get a bus to 55th Street.

“All I wanna do is get home,” she said. “I’ve been standing here too long.”

As commuters packed the area under the station and waited to board those buses, the situation grew tense at times. CTA employees were having trouble controlling the crowd.

At the Fullerton stop, the situation was similar, as commuters arrived to find shuttles to the North and Clybourn Red Line station offered in place of southbound trains.

“This is a disaster waiting to happen,” one passenger said. Another shouted, “F— no” and “I’m gonna Facebook live this.”

Another stranded commuter swore aloud after seeing the Uber surge pricing: $40 for a lift to the West Loop.

“Everyone’s trying to get a ride,” said the passenger who noted that Halsted buses were all full to the brim.

North of downtown, the Brown, Red and Purple lines had a combined average daily ridership of nearly 203,000 in 2016, according to the CTA.

Before arriving at Belmont, some Red Line commuters had begun to call friends and colleagues to tell them they were going to be late. A few people trickled off at every stop, as a CTA conductor announced a vague update on the delays: “We don’t know how long this train will be standing.”

Cassandra Tulipano said she thought she caught the early train this morning — but instead, she was going to be late for a 9 a.m. meeting downtown.

“But it’s not my first rodeo,” she said. “CTA knows how to handle this.”

She said a friend called her this morning from the Fullerton stop, warning her not to get on the train, but it was too late.

One commuter on the Red Line was getting visibly upset while the train made a 10-minute stop at Addison, telling passengers: “I don’t how to get to school. I don’t know any other way to get to school.”

Shuttle buses were made available to CTA customers, to provide connecting service through the affected areas.

Personnel were working to restore service, but trains remained halted at Fullerton three hours later.

