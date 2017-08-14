Police: Homeowner fatally shoots 3 who broke into East Side home

Three people were killed in a Sunday evening shooting in the East Side neighborhood on the Far South Side.

A police source said a man shot the three people after they broke into his home. No charges have been filed against the homeowner, who had a valid Firearm Owner’s Identification card.

A 17-year-old boy, 22-year-old man and 24-year-old woman all suffered multiple gunshot wounds to the body at 5:30 p.m. in the 10200 block of South Ewing and were pronounced dead at the scene, according to police and the medical examiner’s office. Their identities had not been released.

Police entered the residence and found the homeowner locked in a basement bedroom and the bodies of the three people on the ground, NBC5 News reported. Police were investigating the shooting as self-defense. Area South detectives were conducting a homicide investigation.

It was unclear whether the intruders were armed, NBC5 reported. No other injuries were reported in the shooting.

Ivan Real, who told NBC5 he is a close friend of the homeowner, said there have been a lot of home invasions in the neighborhood recently.

“There have been a lot of home invasions in this area, so that didn’t come to me as a surprise, but I’m flabbergasted because it happened to one of my close friends,” Real told NBC5 News. “I’m really just concerned for my friend and glad he’s OK.”