Police: Man shot dead in Lawndale

A man was found shot to death inside a car early Friday in the West Side Lawndale neighborhood, according to Chicago Police.

Officers discovered the 30-year-old with a gunshot wound to the head about 2:30 a.m. in the 1100 block of South Troy, and he was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

The circumstances were unknown, and no one was in custody.

About five hours earlier, a police officer shot a 16-year-old boy during an “armed confrontation” three blocks away in the same neighborhood.

Another homicide took place about a mile away on Thursday morning.