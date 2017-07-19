Political hiring laid groundwork for racist emails, alderman says

Decades of political hiring and firing laid the groundwork for an email scandal in the Department of Water Management that exposed racial intolerance at its ugliest, the City Council’s Black Caucus charged Wednesday.

Black Caucus Chairman Roderick Sawyer (6th) said it’s not a coincidence that the email scandal that has already swept out Water Management Commissioner Barrett Murphy and four of Murphy’s high-ranking managers occurred in the same department that was at the center of the Hired Truck and city hiring scandals

“The Water Department has been staffed at its highest levels by persons whose social or political connections were their chief or only qualification for the job,” Sawyer was quoted as saying in an emailed statement.

INSPECTOR GENERAL: Report finds city supervisor called African-Americans “wild animals”

“The emails have exposed that these individuals hold Black Chicagoans in contempt. It is especially troubling that their superiors in the department looked the other way and did nothing about this festering problem until it was made public. People who despise their fellow Chicagoans, whether on the basis of race or religion or national origin, ought not be in a position vital to our health and safety.”

Earlier this week, Inspector General Joe Ferguson issued a quarterly report with several explosive new allegations about the email scandal.

The inspector general accused a manager — whom sources identified as now fired $122,280-a-year district superintendent Paul Hansen — of using his city email account to buy or sell “at least four firearms and five cars” and sending hate-filled emails describing African-Americans as “wild animals.” Hansen is the son of former longtime Ald. Bernard Hansen (44th).

Hansen was further accused of sending an email with the subject line “Chicago Safari Tickets” to multiple high-ranking water department colleagues.

“If you didn’t book a Chicago Safari adventure with us this 4th of July weekend, this is what you missed,” the email states, listing the number of people shot in several neighborhoods plagued by gang violence. It concludes: “We guarantee that you will see at least one kill and five crime scenes per three-day tour. You’ll also see lots and lots of animals in their natural habitat.”

Sawyer said he was not at all surprised by the sordid details. Digital technology has merely “enabled us to see and read what would have, in an earlier time, been private conversations,” he said.

“The racist remarks and cartoons are nothing new. The demeaning of African-Americans is nothing new. But these sickening comments and caricatures were conducted by public employees who are entrusted with the safety of our water supply, a critical task requiring the highest levels of integrity,” Sawyer said.

Sawyer hopes there will be “sweeping change to the culture of this department” under newly-appointed Water Management Commissioner Randy Conner, who is African-American.

But city officials must be “honest with ourselves and acknowledge” that the problem of deep-seated racism is “not limited to any one department,” he said.

“Each area of public health, safety, human services and management of resources should examine itself and eliminate this type of rot, and make sure that we deliver our services with full and equal respect for every neighborhood and all of our people without regard to color, religion, ethnicity, or income level.”