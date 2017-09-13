Pop tax foes to introduce repeal measure at Cook County Board meeting

A few anti-tax protesters stand at the back before the start of Wednesday's Cook County Board meeting. | Rachel Hinton/Sun-Times

The Cook County Board of Commissioners could set in motion a repeal of the sweetened beverage tax that some say is driving business out of the county.

The repeal will be introduced at Wednesday’s meeting, but then must go to the Finance Committee, under board rules — unless nine commissioners vote to bypass the committee. That is unlikely.

Last year, eight commissioners voted in favor of the tax, and eight against, leaving Board President Toni Preckwinkle to cast a tie-breaking vote in favor of the penny-an-ounce tax.

Wednesday morning, speaking to the City Club of Chicago, Preckwinkle said she expected the measure was headed to the Finance Committee; its next scheduled meeting is in October.

Calls for a repeal of the penny-per-ounce tax swiftly followed its Aug. 2 implementation.

Over a month later, business owners say that customers are now going elsewhere, driving down their revenue, and rallies and TV ads by opponents to the tax say that the additional charge is only a cash grab by the county that unfairly burdens taxpayers.

Those who support the tax tout its health benefits — sugary beverages are linked to obesity, diabetes and other health problems. Ads in favor of the tax, which are backed by former New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg, say that the tax can reduce “the epidemic of childhood obesity and diabetes” by providing money “to support Cook County hospitals.”

About 100 or so people — almost all in favor of the soda tax — waited outside Wednesday’s meeting because the chamber was full. One of those was Katie Smith, a social worker at Cook County Jail.

“I work for Cook County Jail and I want to keep my job,” said Smith, a 25-year county employee.

But Smith said she can see both sides of the issue, blaming “poor management” for the need to impose the tax in the first place.

“Why all of a sudden now? Kids have been drinking pop for 50 years,” Smith said.

In a statement to Crain’s Chicago Business, Preckwinkle aide Scott Kastrup said: “President Preckwinkle is solely focused on navigating the county through tough economic circumstances and leading on behalf of the people of Cook County. Her strong record of reforming county government, improving access to healthcare, protecting public safety services and standing up to special interests are why she has broad support across the county and why she’s in strong position to win-re-election next year.”