Protester interrupts Picasso ceremony

A protester interrupted Tuesday's ceremony at Daley Plaza marking the 50th anniversary of the unveiling of the Picasso. | Nader Issa/Sun-Times

A protester showed up at Tuesday’s ceremony marking the 50th anniversary of the unveiling of the Picasso sculpture on Daley Plaza, wearing signs that referred to Mayor Rahm Emanuel as a “corporate pimp.”

The protester began shouting as the event experienced some audio problems, and continued to yell as the Chicago Children’s Choir performed.

Emanuel could be seen smiling as he looked off to the side of the stage, where the protestor was causing a scene and calling the mayor a “traitor.”

A police officer eventually escorted the man away, but he returned about 10 minutes later. The protestor said he’s with the carpenter’s union.