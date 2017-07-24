Protesters slam ‘golden hot dogs’ deal that funneled TIF money to Pier

Renovations at Navy Pier included the new Centennial Wheel, which offers an even higher view of the Pier and the Chicago skyline than the smaller Ferris wheel it replaced. But some are upset at the financial arrangement by which tax-increment finance funds were used to help pay for pier renovations. | Sun-Times file photo

They held up “golden hot dogs” and accused Mayor Rahm Emanuel of “laundering” money, as protesters blasted the deal in which $55 million in tax-increment-financing funds that had been set aside to acquire land for a hotel near McCormick Place was used instead on renovations at Navy Pier.

“That money went to rehab their food courts — golden hotdogs for tourists, while our children don’t have the resources they need,” said community activist Amisha Patel, with Grassroots Collaborative.

Patel and 30 or so other protesters stood in front of Navy Pier, a facility they referred to as a “gleaming tourist trap.”

TIF money is typically intended for blighted areas.

“Does Navy Pier look blighted to you?” Patel asked rhetorically.

Last week, the Better Government Association and Crain’s Chicago Business revealed the dollar-for-dollar shift of the TIF money from McCormick Place to the pier.

“This dirty deal went down in 2013 — the same year the mayor closed 50 schools, supposedly because there wasn’t sufficient money. We now know where some of that money went,” Patel said.

The protesters demanded that the city return the $55 million directly to Chicago Public Schools.

Last week, the mayor’s office said the city reimbursed the Metropolican Pier and Exposition Authority, which oversees McCormick Place and the Pier, “for eligible expenses related to the new hotel being built to support the increased business at McCormick Place and the number of new developments in the area.”