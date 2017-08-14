Rahm slams Trump as timid; Rauner won’t call Va. violence ‘terrorism’

Gov. Bruce Rauner talks to reporters after a bill-signing ceremony at Carole Robertson Center for Learning, 3701 W. Ogden Ave. | Emily Moon/For the Sun-Times

Gov. Bruce Rauner on Monday was offered an opportunity to call the violent behavior in Virginia over the weekend “terrorism” — and he declined.

Not taking a pass was Mayor Rahm Emanuel, who accused Trump of all-but-winking at white supremacists.

“The behavior is appalling, completely beyond anything that America should be about,” Rauner said Monday after bill-signing ceremony in Chicago. “There is no place in American society and American political discourse for racism or hatred or violence.”

He refused to call the violence in Charlottesville “terrorism,” but said in response to an Illinois Senate measure classifying neo-Nazis as terror groups: “If they want to classify that as terrorism, I support it.”

He did not mention President Donald Trump’s initial response to the crisis, which many politicians — including some from his own party — criticized as weak, but said that “all of us as Americans have to be strong against this.”

Later on Monday, Mayor Rahm Emanuel accused Trump of giving Neo-Nazis and the Ku Klux Klan reason to believe that they have a “friend in the White House.”

In an impromptu and emotional address before the City Club of Chicago, Emanuel joined a parade of politicians in both parties to criticize Trump for his timid reaction to the white nationalist rally-turned-deadly in Charlottesville, Va.

The rally was called to protest the city’s decision to tear down a statue of Confederate Civil War Gen. Robert E. Lee. It turned deadly when a man identified as a Nazi sympathizer rammed his car into counter-protesters, killing 32-year-old Heather Heyer.

“The notion that, when the bully pulpit of the American Presidency is to be exercised and you miss the distinctions between our ideals and our values and those who spew hatred, you have failed us in the job of a President to bring this country together,” Emanuel said.

“It does not require a multiple-choice answer when it comes to what’s right vs. what’s wrong. And what’s more frightening is that those who are members of the Neo-Nazis and the KKK think they have a friend in the Oval Office.”