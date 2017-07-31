Rahm to Rauner: Sign school bill and get 90 percent of what you want

Mayor Rahm Emanuel on Monday urged Gov. Bruce Rauner to sign Senate Bill 1 as-is and not use his amendatory veto to delete pension help for Chicago schools. | Sun-Times files

At a news conference Monday called to unveil an enhanced universal pre-school application, Mayor Rahm Emanuel urged Gov. Bruce Rauner to sign a bill that, according to his own education secretary, the governor agrees with 90 percent.

“Play regional politics and petty politics” on another issue, Emanuel said.

Rauner has threatened to use his amendatory veto on Senate Bill 1, which revamps the school funding formula but also provides $220 million in pension help to Chicago Public Schools.

The bill is expected to be sent to the governor sometime Monday.

Asked whether there are Republican votes for an override of the governor’s veto, should it occur, Emanuel noted that the original bill “passed with bi-partisan support” and that 250 schools superintendents from across the state and scores of newspaper editorials have since declared their support for the bill.

“They’re not doing this because they’re Democrats or Republicans. They’re doing this because they’re education experts. They know … Illinois’ education funding formula penalizes poor kids and kids of color—whether you’re rural, ex-urban, suburban or in a major metropolitan area like Chicago,” the mayor said.

“This is a four-decade-long effort to finally do what people for years have been talking about doing. I believe there will be Democratic and Republican support for this, as there was for passing it originally. I would ask the governor, `Since you agree with 90 percent of it, sign what you agree with, let our children move forward and play the regional politics on another issue.’”

