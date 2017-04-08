Rahm to sue Justice Department over sanctuary cities fund cut threat

Mayor Rahm Emanuel at the Chicago City Council meeting on Wednesday, July 26, 2017. | Brian Jackson/For the Sun-Times

The City of Chicago will battle the Trump White House in court over the threatened cut-off of federal funds in retaliation for being a sanctuary city, Mayor Rahm Emanuel said Friday.

“We’ll be filing on Monday morning in federal court,” Emanuel said, with the Justice Department threat to cut federal funds from local governments shielding illegal immigrants “coercion” to force a city to abandon a policy.

"It is wrong on a values basis; immigrants are part of our community," Emanuel said

The mayor said the lawsuit will argue that the Justice Department cannot tie grants to a change in policy regarding illegal immigrants.

The move comes as President Donald Trump and Attorney General Jeff Sessions have been increasing pressure on the local governments – that are so called sanctuary cities – that includes Cook County to cooperate with immigration ages hunting illegal immigrants.

Emanuel made the comments about the impending lawsuit in an interview with WLS-AM for Sunday’s edition of “Bill Cameron and Connected to Chicago.”

At issue is a $3.2 million Byrne Memorial Justice Assistance Grant, with the money used in Chicago for police department car, computers in cars and other crime fighting technology.

Emanuel said, “We are not going to be put in a position between picking our values of who we are as a welcoming city and in strengthening our police department.

“These are exactly the kind of training and technology you want to be investing in right now.”

“..We are not going to auction off our values.”

On March 27, Sessions threatened to cut or “claw back” Justice Department funds flowing to sanctuary cities, counties and states. The attorney general cited criminal acts by several illegal immigrants in San Francisco and Denver as a reason for pursuing sanctuary localities.

The Sun-Times earlier reported that in Chicago, there was no known connection between illegal immigrants and the spike in the city’s violent crime.

Besides Chicago and Cook County, the Justice Department is going after New York City, New Orleans, Philadelphia, Las Vegas, Miami, Milwaukee, and California.

On Thursday, the Justice Department announced that in order for local governments to secure grants in the department “Public Safety Partnership program, “local jurisdictions must show a commitment to reducing crime stemming from illegal immigration,” a move targeting Albuquerque, New Mexico; Baltimore, Maryland; San Bernardino and Stockton in California.