Rauner denies ‘turmoil’ in administration after second staff purge

Gov. Bruce Rauner on Thursday denied that there’s “turmoil” within his administration amid round two of a staff purge, a day after ousting his new communications team over a statement that identified his views as those of a “white male.”

The staffers lasted for just weeks. They replaced members of Rauner’s team after a series of firings and protest resignations in mid-July. The shift came after Rauner vetoed a state budget that included an income-tax hike, only to see his veto overridden with the help of several Republicans.

Among those leaving is former Illinois Policy Institute staffer Diana Rickert, who served as the governor’s deputy chief of staff for communications; Laurel Patrick, communications director; Brittany Carl and Meghan Keenan, both communications specialists.

Rauner in a statement on Thursday morning confirmed the exits, saying the four had submitted their resignations.

While multiple sources said exits of high-level staffers are also on the way, Rauner told reporters that the communications team resignations are the only exits, for now.

“We’ve announced some changes in the communications department and that’s all the change there are,” the governor said.

Rauner fired several communications staffers in July, with others resigning in protest. He acknowledged on Thursday that the “communications effort is incredibly hard” with attacks coming from all sides, while calling it a stressful job with a high burnout rate.

“We have attacks. We have political attacks coming 20 times a day. We have social media attacks coming 100 times a day. We have false rumors planted that have to be dealt with or responded with. We have legitimate questions coming from the media that deserves prompt turnaround and answering,” Rauner said.

But he denied the exits show his administration is in disarray.

“I disagree with the characterization of turmoil. Change comes as part of any organization,” Rauner said after signing a police pension abuse bill in Naperville.

The oustings came after Rauner scrambled to undo the damage from a statement his newly revamped communications office issued on Tuesday, with Patrick writing that the governor would not offer an opinion on a cartoon some deemed racist — because he is “a white male.” The story was picked up on national wires, which undeniably painted the governor in a negative light.

Hours later, Rauner released a statement saying the comment “did not accurately reflect” his views.

The statement was written by Rickert, and sent out by Patrick, the governor acknowledged on Thursday. And after a week of not commenting on whether he’d seen the controversial cartoon, Rauner confirmed he did.

“I have seen it now. I understand why some people would be upset by it,” the governor said, while not addressing whether he deemed the image racist.

“My job is not to comment on every cartoon, every political statement that comes from outside our administration and I will not do that,” Rauner said. “What I will do is fight every day for justice, fairness [and] equality.”

Pushed on the fact that he has employed several of the think tank’s staff, including his chief of staff and policy head, Rauner denied that the Illinois Policy Institute has influence on his administration.

“I have not leaned on them as my go to think tank. That is not an accurate statement,” Rauner said, adding there is a “very tiny fraction” of his administration came from the organization. “In no regard, in no regard does that organization speak for me or our administration. And I do not lean on them for any particular issue or policy.”

The staffers’ exits mark another chapter to a series of public flaps for Rauner since he directed a staff takeover in mid-July — including the firing of his “body man” on his first day for sexist and racially insensitive tweets; criticism over the right leanings of his high-level staffers; a clarification by email of his comments on Charlottesville and a highly criticized national interview on Fox News.

Carl, too, came under fire when an online post revealed she argued that abortion is being used “to rid the world of disabled and other “unwanted’ persons” — comparing it to Nazi Germany.

The negative headlines come as Rauner is seeking re-election — and he is considered a vulnerable Republican governor, despite the vast wealth he has to support his campaign.