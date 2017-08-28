Rauner in Chicago, signs voter registration bill; immigration act next

Gov. Bruce Rauner signs a bill enacting automatic voter registration in Illinois, making it the 10th state to do so. | Mitch Dudek/Sun-Times

Gov. Bruce Rauner is signing two bills at separate news conferences Monday morning.

The first bill creates automatic voter registration in Illinois.

The new law will automatically register eligible voters whenever they apply for, update, or renew a driver’s license or state ID.

Rauner signed the bill at a news conference at the Harold Washington Cultural Center in Bronzeville.

The bill will put in place the farthest reaching automatic voter registration law in the country.

The bipartisan piece of legislation passed in both the senate and house with zero opposition votes.

Illinois will be the 10th state, and the first in the Midwest, to enact automatic voter registration into law.

Rauner will then head to a restaurant in the Little Village neighborhood to sign a bill dubbed the TRUST Act. It restricts local law enforcement from collaborating with federal immigration enforcement agents to arrest or detain anyone unless the federal authorities have a warrant.

A slew of groups that advocate for the rights of undocumented residents are say the law offers the strongest state-level protections of the due-process rights of people facing deportation.

“This bill will provide an unprecedented level of protection for Illinois’ half-million undocumented residents who could otherwise enter the deportation pipeline through any simple interaction with police, including a traffic violation or a call to report a crime,” according to a joint news release issued by the Illinois Coalition for Immigrant and Refugee Rights, Asian Americans Advancing Justice and the National Immigrant Justice Center.

“Once the TRUST Act is enacted, Illinois will be the gold standard for statewide protections against deportation.”