Rehabbed Theater on the Lake ready for year-round use

An architectural rendering shows the inside of the rehabbed Theater on the Lake. | Kaufman O'Neil Architecture

For years it has been a wreck of a building on one of the loveliest sites on Lake Michigan, just off the Fullerton Avenue entrance to Lake Shore Drive. It stood dormant for most of each winter, awaking primarily in summer for what, in recent decades, was a popular festival showcasing weekly remounts of some of the best productions by Off Loop theater companies during the prior season.

Now, Theater on the Lake, originally used as a sanitarium, is reopening as a wholly rehabbed, modernized facility designed for year-round use. And on Thursday, Mayor Rahm Emanuel will lead a re-opening ceremony for the extensively upgraded 19,000-square-foot facility that will host theater and music events and much more.

Renovations to the long-decrepit space include: A new permanent stage with professional lighting and sound systems; an enclosed lobby and box office and dressing rooms.

The building also is now equipped with private event spaces, a restaurant with a state-of-the-art commercial kitchen, a full bar, outdoor seating and indoor restrooms. The south end of its lakefront terrace can be used for al fresco dining and additional private event rentals.

On hand at the opening ceremony were performers from Alift Curcus Arts, walkabout Theatre and Strawdog Theatre, with performances by DJ Rae Chardonnay and MADD Rhythms. There to introduce the Mayor was Isaac Gomez, who will curate next summer’s theater programming.