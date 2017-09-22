Renaissance Chicago Downtown Hotel’s bathroom finalist in contest

Public restrooms are sometimes dirty, smelly and unpleasant.

But the Renaissance Chicago Downtown Hotel has a bathroom that is an exception to the norm.

Located snuggly near the Raised Urban Rooftop Bar on the third-floor of the hotel, are men’s and women’s restrooms that make visitors feels as if they are walking into an art gallery.

In fact, the restrooms’ features are so extraordinary; they earned the facility a finalist sport in the 16th annual America’s Best Restroom contest.

The hallway to the restrooms is a neutral, but once a visitor walks in, they’re greeted with boldly colored artwork. The black polished counter tops shimmer as the individualized lighted mirrors shine on them.

“The guest is to feel as if they are wandering through art galleries within a black and white palette to allow for the boldly colored artwork to stand out,” said Chris McDonough, principal at The Gettys Group, the hospitality firm which designed these remodel restrooms in 2015.

“This extends into the restrooms with the dark and moody walls and floor contrasting with the indirectly lit color photography murals as the contrasting with the indirectly lit color photography murals as the dramatic backdrop to the space.

“The colorful green murals evoke a modern trompe l’oeil feel and connect the guest to a natural outdoor setting within the urban context.”

Both restrooms have 12 stalls and six sinks.

Sean Mulcahey, contest coordinator and marketing manager for Cintas Corp., called the finalists in the contest “tourist attractions in their own right.” He also said that they were selected based on “cleanliness, visual appeal, innovation and functionality.”

The public can vote for the winner online at bestrestroom.com/us until Oct. 27. The winner will receive $2,500 award to help maintain the restrooms.