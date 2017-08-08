Report: Malia Obama loses iPhone at Lollapalooza

Malia Obama helps a friend up off the ground while dancing at Lollapalooza. | Screenshot from video posted by TMZ

Malia Obama lost her iPhone at Lollapalooza, the New York Post’s Page Six reported — but she couldn’t get a new one at the Apple Store because she didn’t know her Apple I.D.

According to a Page Six source, “Malia came into the [Chicago] Apple Store to get her iPhone replaced, but things didn’t go exactly [as planned]. The Apple Store couldn’t immediately help her because she didn’t have the Apple ID or the password for the missing phone, since the White House set it up.”

The story speculates that she lost her phone while dancing wildly during The Killers’ set on Friday night. TMZ captured her rolling on the ground and banging her head to the music in a short video that quickly went viral on Twitter.

The former first daughter wasn’t the only one to lose a phone at the four-day festival in Grant Park. The Lollapalooza Lost & Found site lists more than 800 items, including 63 phones that were still unclaimed Tuesday afternoon. Chicago Police also recovered 60 phones stolen from concert-goers on Saturday.

Some Twitter users voiced frustration that Malia’s exploits drew so much negative attention. After all, who doesn’t get a little crazy at Lollapalooza?

Good morning to everyone except Sasha and Malia Obama's friends who record their actions for a little money and clout. — i live in whitewater (@ILiveInWW) August 7, 2017

Let Malia Obama live — NANA JIBRIL 🌙🏳️‍🌈 (@girlswithtoys) August 7, 2017

TBH aren't we all Malia Obama during Mr Brightside? — Siegs (@alli_sieg) August 7, 2017

It was hardly Malia’s first trip to the music festival. Here she is attending in 2014: