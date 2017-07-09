Report: Plan for four towers will kick off redevelopment of riverfront

The North Branch corridor of the Chicago River is expected to be transformed over the next two decades after the City Council recently removed zoning barriers that kept out residential development. | Photo provided by City of Chicago

The long-anticipated development boom in the North Branch Corridor along the Chicago River appears to be getting underway with the filing of a zoning plan for land at Chicago Avenue and the west bank of the river.

As first reported by Curbed Chicago, the seven acres of land at 700 W. Chicago Ave., owned by Tribune Media, would have three office towers and one residential tower.

The property is just south of Goose Island and across the street from the Freedom Center, the Chicago Tribune’s printing/distribution facility.

According to the documents cited by Curbed, the development is a joint venture of Tribune Media and Riverside Investment & Development, and the total investment would be $600 million

Those developers also will pay some hefty fees under a plan that took shape earlier this year.

In May, City Hall issued final guidelines for the North Branch Corridor, which includes the parcel on Chicago. In all, the corridor contains 760 acres of land bounded by the Chicago River, Kennedy Expressway, Kinzie and Wrightwood. The pot of money generated by those fees would be used to accomplish two goals: to bankroll roads, bridges and other infrastructure to help the North Branch corridor “transition” from heavy manufacturing to lighter uses, and to expand Chicago’s still-thriving manufacturing districts, several of them on the South Side.

That corridor also could include a massive residential and commercial development that Sterling Bay wants to build on a 28-acre site along the Chicago River in Lincoln Park that once housed Finkl Steel.

Back in May, Riverside Investment & Development, owned by former John Buck Co. executive John O’Donnell, also foreshadowed the development that was unveiled this week.

The company had said in May it wanted to build a mix of technology office space, commercial and residential uses at the northeast corner of Chicago and Halsted. The height of the buildings spelled out in the zoning filing indicates that they are willing to pay those fees as spelled out by the mayor’s plan.

The plan for the North Branch Corridor also includes plans to improve transportation access by extending the wildly popular 606 trail across the Chicago River and improving bridges to Goose Island. And it would enhance “natural resources,” with a wetlands park, a riverwalk and 10 additional acres of recreational space.

In July, the City Council gave final approval to the plan for the corridor, which some believe will unleash a North Side land rush. They did so despite lingering concern about a shortage of park space and infrastructure to accommodate an avalanche of new residents.

Prior to the final vote by the City Council’s Finance and Zoning Committees, Planning and Development Commissioner David Reifman acknowledged that removing the shackles of a planned manufacturing district would create far more residential units than city planners have previously estimated.

“7,500 sounds very light,” Reifman said.

After eliciting that response, North Side Ald. Michele Smith (43rd) let loose about the “huge impact” new residents would have on transportation that is already “difficult, if not impossible.”

“The opportunity to develop almost 800 acres of property comes only once in a generation,” Smith said. “That opportunity should not be simply jumped at.”

When North Side residents pressed for details on how developer fees would be spent and what specific infrastructure and park projects would be funded, they were met with “no answers” because “there is no master plan,” Smith said in July.

Ald. Tom Tunney (44th) was equally concerned about “setting the wheels in motion for a brand new community” without “millions and millions of dollars” worth of infrastructure needed to accommodate those new residents.

The ordinance approved by the council essentially accomplishes five major goals by:

Returning portions of the existing PMD zoning designation to what they were before the protected district was created. Portions of the PMD would remain to support “critical services and existing businesses.”

Creating a new “industrial corridor system fund” with fees paid by developers of mixed-use projects that previously had been prohibited. The money would be used to support industrial projects in South and West Side areas where manufacturing is still thriving.

Expanding to parts of the North Branch Corridor Mayor Rahm Emanuel’s share-the-wealth plan to let developers build bigger and taller projects in a broader area of downtown provided they pay fees used to support commercial projects in under-served neighborhoods.

Creating a North Branch bonus system to bankroll mass transit, open space and other public improvements in that area.

Designating the North Branch overlay district to supplement those four regulations, protect critical services and guide land use. New residential use would be prohibited in portions of the North Branch corridor “around key existing industrial uses,” Reifman said.

Contributing: Fran Spielman