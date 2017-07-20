National Weather Service hydrologist Steve Buan says that another 2 to 3 inches of rain that moved through northern Illinois Wednesday through Thursday was enough to have the Des Plaines and Fox rivers rising again.

Heavy rains last week caused flooding that has affected at least 6,800 buildings north of Chicago. The governor has issued state disaster declarations for Cook, Kane, Lake and McHenry counties.

Lake County Stormwater Management Commission director Mike Warner warns residents not to take their sandbags out yet.

Buan says another round of rain is forecast Friday and Saturday. He says affected areas won’t see dry days until late in the weekend or early next week.