Saint’s relics draw the faithful to Northwest Side church

The faithful waited in line at St. Francis Borgia Catholic Church, 8033 W. Addison St., for the chance to view — and touch — items associated with Padre Pio, who died in 1968 and was canonized in 2002. | Stefano Esposito/Sun-Times

Relics of an Italian saint who died in 1968 have arrived in Chicago and are on display today and Tuesday at two locations in the city.

Thousands are expected to view the items associated with Padre Pio, who was made a saint in 2002. They are on display Monday until 7 p.m. at St. Francis Borgia Catholic Church, 8033 W. Addison St.; and from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday at St. Ita Catholic Church, 5500 N. Broadway.

The stops are part of a national tour of the items.

Pio was said to austere in his habits and often blunt with his counsel — but also charismatic enough to attract people from all walks of life. To believers, he possessed an extraordinary range of mystical powers. He also wore gloves because his hands bled continuously — a sign of the suffering of Jesus Christ on the cross, believers say.

The relics include cotton gauze stained with his blood. They arrived, in a Samsonite suitcase, in a BMW.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.