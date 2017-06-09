Tamron Hall, strip club owner among subpoenas sought by Sandi Jackson

Former U.S. Rep. Jesse Jackson Jr. and his wife, Sandi Jackson, are shown arriving at federal court in Washington in 2013. | AP file photo

Television reporter Tamron Hall, Rev. Jesse Jackson Sr. and Giovana Huidobro — a restaurant hostess and model whom Jesse Jackson Jr. acknowledged was a “social acquaintance” — are among 12 people Sandi Jackson is seeking to bring into an intensifying divorce case in Washington D.C., court filings show.

Sandi Jackson’s attorneys last week filed a motion requesting subpoenas in California, Illinois, Maryland and New York. The 12 “have been identified as persons having knowledge of the circumstances that led to the estrangement of the parties, financial issues raised, and allegations made in this matter,” the filing says.

The 12 are Hall; Division Street Bath House owner Joseph Colucci Jr.; Rev. Jackson; Nickie Lum Shapira, founder of a Beverly Hills investment firm and a GOP fundraiser; Debbie Diaz of the Club O Strip Club in Harvey; Regina Jackson of the East Oakland Youth Development Center; former Jackson Jr. aide Change Hamilton-Hayyim; Jackson family friend Alana Ford; Victor Matos; former congressional aide Frank Watkins of Operation PUSH; Dorris Davenport; and Huidobro.

Before his indictment, Jackson Jr. made headlines for his role in the criminal case against former Gov. Rod Blagojevich, who eventually was convicted for crimes including trying to sell the U.S. Senate seat vacated by President Barack Obama. Jackson Jr., who’d lobbied Blagojevich to appoint him to the seat, denied any wrongdoing and was never charged in that case. But the FBI did interview Huidobro, whom Jesse Jackson Jr. acknowledged was a “social acquaintance” — as part of its probe.

Huidobro told authorities she knew nothing of Jackson’s political dealings regarding the Senate seat, the Chicago Sun-Times reported in 2010. She also said she flew to Chicago on several occasions at Jackson’s request and that Jackson sometimes reimbursed her for her travels.

After the Sun-Times story, Sandi Jackson released a statement saying her family had been “privately addressing” the matter “for two years” and asking the public to “respect our family’s right to continue to handle this matter privately.”

Sandi Jackson’s attorneys did not respond to requests for comment about the subpoenas. Jackson Jr’s attorney Brendan Hammer said the matter will be resolved in court.

“The merits — or lack thereof — of Ms. Jackson’s motion will be addressed exclusively in court and with transparency, clarity and honesty,” Hammer said on Wednesday.

Last week, Jackson Jr.’s attorneys filed papers to try to resurrect their quest to subpoena former Chicago Police Department Supt. Garry McCarthy.

The motion filed sought a judge’s approval to subpoena McCarthy, as well as Rick Simon, a former Chicago police sergeant who now runs a cleaning company with city contracts, and former Chicago Police officer James Love. Jackson Jr.’s divorce case is playing out in D.C., where Sandi Jackson and the couple’s two children live.

Sandi Jackson’s attorneys in January called the requests for depositions of the three men “unwarranted subpoenas full of unsupported innuendo.”

The three men were subpoenaed in the Chicago case, but attorneys did not proceed with it.

The latest request was made since the three are outside of the jurisdiction of the case. Jackson Jr. and Sandi Jackson in late April said they’d try to mediate their sizzling divorce case and avoid a potentially sensational trial where allegations of “extramarital affairs” could be publicly detailed.

But those mediation proceedings fizzled. A trial date was set last month for Jan. 8, 2018.

Sandi and Jesse Jackson Jr. both pleaded guilty in August 2013 to various schemes relating to the looting of his congressional campaign fund. Sandi Jackson, the former South Side 7th Ward alderman, and Jackson Jr., the former 2nd Congressional District congressman, each went to prison for diverting $750,000 from campaign funds for their personal use between 2005 and 2012.

The former congressman pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit false statements and mail and wire fraud; his wife to filing a false federal income tax return.