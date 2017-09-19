Sarah Burke decides not to run for attorney general

On second thought, the daughter of one Democratic political powerhouse will not even try to replace another as Illinois attorney general.

Ald. Edward Burke (14th), chairman of the city Council’s Finance Committee, said Tuesday that his daughter, Sarah, considered joining the crowded Democratic primary race to replace retiring Attorney General Lisa Madigan.

But the alderman said Sarah decided against it for reasons that have nothing to do with nepotism.

“She was encouraged by a number of friends and associates to explore the race which, of course, was a surprise given the fact that everyone anticipated that Lisa Madigan was going to be a candidate for re-election,” Burke said Tuesday.

“I think Sarah could have run a good race. And I think it’s important for young women to become more involved in the political process. But on reflection, Illinois is a big state. And Sarah has three little children under eight. While I would be supportive if she was so inclined, I think that she has determined that, at this point in her family life with three little ones under eight, it simply would not be the best thing for her family.”

Sarah Burke could not be reached for comment. She is an attorney who serves as director of external affairs at Northwestern Memorial Hospital.

Ald. Burke was asked whether there would have been resentment to a Sarah Burke candidacy after four terms of Lisa Madigan serving as the state’s top legal officer while her father maintains iron-fisted control over the Illinois House.

“Do you have any other questions?” he replied.

A Democratic insider, who asked to be anonymous for fear of alienating Chicago’s most powerful alderman, said Sarah Burke was wise to decide not to enter the race for attorney general.

“Ed was out in front of it. He thought it would be a good play for Sarah. But, he didn’t have his ducks lined up. And she’s not ready. You’ve got to raise a ton of money. It’s a big undertaking,” the Democratic insider said.

“Look at the heat the Madigans took for having those two top positions [speaker and attorney general]. The Burke family already has three members in public office. Once you start putting four or five in, there would be even bigger resentment.”

Burke was asked whom he intends to support in a long line of candidates that includes: State Sen. Kwame Raoul (D-Chicago); Park District Board President Jesse Ruiz; former mayoral challenger Gery Chico; State Reps Elaine Nekritz and Ann Williams and Andy Schapiro, an attorney and Democratic mega-fundraiser who served as U.S. ambassador to the Czech Republic, are all considering a race for attorney general.

“I’d like to see what the final field looks like,” said the elder Burke, who is closest to Chico, a former Finance Committee staffer.

Cook County Democratic Chairman Joe Berrios told the Chicago Sun-Times earlier this week that he got a courtesy call over the weekend from Ald. Burke to let him know that Burke’s daughter would be circulating nominating petitions to run for attorney general.

Berrios initially identified the daughter as Jennifer Burke, who works together with her father at the law firm of Klafter & Burke; the firm specializes in property tax appeals and has three dozen clients that do business with the city.

But, other sources identified the Burke daughter interested in replacing Lisa Madigan as Sarah Burke.

Edward Burke would have been perfectly positioned to help his daughter.

He’s the City Council’s most powerful and longest-serving alderman. He’s also chairman of judicial slate-making for the Cook County Democratic Organization. The three political funds under his control together have $4.3 million.

Burke’s wife and Jennifer and Sarah’s mother is Illinois Supreme Court Justice Anne Burke, who has a $177,848 campaign fund of her own.

But, Ald. Howard Brookins (21st), chairman of the City Council’s Education Committee and Democratic committeeman of the South Side ward, had said the timing of Madigan’s withdrawal and Sarah Burke’s entry raised questions.

“If it appears that this was coordination and an under-handed deal … because this was done so late in the season for somebody to get up enough petitions of support, there will be resentment,” Brookins said.

It wasn’t the first time that a daughter of Ald. Burke has been in the eye of a political storm.

In 2011, then-Gov. Pat Quinn appointed Jennifer Burke to a $117,000-a-year job at the Illinois Pollution Control Board. At the time, Jennifer Burke was working as a $99,948-a-year supervisor in the city’s Law Department.

The lucrative appointment stirred controversy because Ald. Burke had loaned Quinn’s gubernatorial campaign $200,000 and donated $52,000 more.