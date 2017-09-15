Semaj Crosby’s death ruled a homicide by Will County coroner

The death of toddler Semaj Crosby, who was found dead in a Joliet Township home that later burned to the ground, has been ruled a homicide by the Will County coroner’s office.

In a statement Friday afternoon, the coroner’s office announced that the toddler’s death was a homicide brought on by asphyxia.

The coroner’s office added that the determination was also based on “the unusual circumstances surrounding her disappearance and the subsequent discovery of her decomposing body under the couch in her own home, the multiple previous contacts by the Department of Children and Family Services.”

In a statement, the Will County State’s Attorney’s Office called Semaj’s case the “highest priority” for authorities in the county.

“All available resources are being deployed in this investigation,” the statement said. “The tragic death of this little girl has had a profound impact on all of the prosecutors and investigators involved in this case.”

The state’s attorney’s office called it “an extremely active and sensitive investigation.”

“Local law enforcement is committed to this case and will take every step possible to find answers and bring justice for Semaj,” the statement said.

Neil Patel, the attorney representing Semaj’s mother, Sheri Gordon, said the coroner’s ruling was “not a finding that surprises us.”

“We are doing everything we can to cooperate with the sheriff’s investigation to the best of our abilities,” Patel told the Sun-Times. “Our concern right now is bringing to justice the people that did this horrible thing.”

Asked to identify who those people might be, Patel declined to elaborate.

Semaj lived in the 864-square-foot home in the 300 block of Louis Road with her mother, three siblings, paternal grandmother, paternal aunt, her two young children and her parolee boyfriend. Gordon’s Section 8 housing voucher was allotted for only her and her children, Joliet housing officials previously said.

The sheriff’s office said the home was in “very deplorable” condition when the child was found dead under a couch in late April.

The day before, DCFS had been at the home investigating a child-neglect allegation but saw “no obvious hazards or safety concerns” for Semaj or siblings, state officials said. Semaj, her three siblings and mother all slept in the same bedroom.

About two-and-a-half hours after the visit from DCFS, the toddler was reported missing, prompting a massive search of the subdivision near Joliet. A top police official said that a lawyer for the girl’s mother made them get a search warrant before they entered it and found the girl.

Less than two weeks after Semaj was found dead, the house burned to the ground. Authorities said arson was “most likely” the cause.

In response to a Sun-Times’ Freedom of Information Act Request, the Will County sheriff’s office released documents in May that described Semaj’s death as “an ongoing criminal investigation.”

The sheriff’s office disclosed that officers came to Semaj’s Joliet Township house 59 times between February 2016 and April 2017.

Forty of those calls were for probation checks. And two of those calls were for “welfare checks,” one of them in October 2016 and one on March 4, 2017, records show.

In the October call, officers were not able to make contact with the family.

It was unclear if contact with the family was made during the March visit, and officers wrote that a follow-up report would be filed, though it is unclear whether that occurred.

After the Sun-Times report was published, the Will County sheriff’s office issued a statement saying the newspaper mischaracterized information disclosed in response to a Freedom of Information Act Request. Despite the sheriff’s office denying the Sun-Times records under the “criminal investigation” exemption, the office said Friday that “the case is still considered a ‘suspicious death’ investigation” that has always been considered “criminal.”

The sheriff’s office said that the 40 probation visits were carried out by the Will County Probation Office, a separate entity.

Contributing: Mitchell Armentrout