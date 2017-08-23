SNEED EXCLUSIVE: Prof charged in grisly murder wants to teach inmates

It’s a textbook case of murder by overkill.

Here’s the newest chapter.

Sneed is told Wyndham Lathem, the brilliant ex-Northwestern University professor who is one of two men charged with the grisly River North murder of 26-year old hairdresser Trenton Cornell-Duranleau, wants to teach while he’s in jail.

“My client would like to be involved in the jail’s educational programs,” said Lathem’s attorney, Adam Sheppard, who visited Lathem on Wednesday at the Cermak Hospital section of Cook County Jail complex, where Sneed hears he is being treated for depression.

OPINION

• Backshot: Lathem, a well-published microbiologist, is known for his work on the plague of the Middle Ages known as the Black Death.

• Upshot: “He [Lathem] is a scientist who wants to serve in a capacity to help others inside the jail while his case is pending,” Sheppard tells Sneed.

“He hopes to be able to receive his books and is being as cooperative as possible,” added Sheppard, who also tells Sneed “letters and emails and calls of support for my client continue to pour in on his behalf.”

“And it’s not just from colleagues in the scientific community, but college friends and old friends,” he said.

“They express the same sentiments of the letters given at the bond hearing. They express just the tip of the iceberg as to how people view him,” he added.

Both Lathem, 43, and Andrew Warren, 56, an Englishman who is a University of Oxford employee, are charged with the grisly murder of Cornell-Duranleau, who was found stabbed nearly 70 times and almost decapitated on July 27 inside Lathem’s River North apartment.

Both men were arrested two weeks ago in California after a nationwide manhunt.

“He [Lathem] is doing as well as can be expected,” said Sheppard.

Prosecutors claim Warren allegedly confessed to a murder plot hatched online and fed by a morbid “sexual fantasy” involving killing multiple people, then killing each other.

“I can understand why people may prejudge this case, but the emerging evidence may prove surprising,” said Sheppard.

“Our investigation involving Andrew Warren is underway and international in scope,” Sheppard added. The London press has printed reports of Warren’s internet passion for torture and bondage.

“Family and friends are expected to be visiting my client soon,” he said. Stay tuned.

The Balbo brouhaha . . .

Protesters calling for the removal of a monument to fascist Italian general Italo Balbo — as well as renaming Balbo Drive — met in front of the controversial Roman pillar at 6 p.m. Wednesday bearing banners protesting white supremacy, racism, bigotry and fascism.

Chanting “No Trump. No KKK. No Fascist USA,” one group was hoping to claim the honor for Chicago activist and journalist Ida B. Wells.

Meanwhile, Ald. Edward M. Burke, one of two Chicago aldermen leading a charge to rename the fascist monument, is proferring the name of an Italian-American, Mario Tonelli, a survivor of the notorious World War II Bataan Death March in the Philippines.

“Tonelli, who died in 2003, was once a running back for the Chicago Cardinals,” said Burke.

“But he had a fascinating story,” Burke added. “During the death march, Tonelli’s Notre Dame class ring was stolen by a Japanese guard, then miraculously returned by an English-speaking Japanese officer who had seen Tonelli score a winning touchdown between Notre Dame and the school he had attended in America. Tonelli then buried the ring in a metal soap dish beneath his prison barracks.”

• End shot: Out of 2,000 POWS who survived the death march and were imprisoned at the Davao Penal Colony, Tonelli was only one of 805 to survive.”

Hoop scoop . . .

Net ’em: Sneed hears top Milwaukee Bucks hoopster Jabari Parker, who hails from Chicago, as well as former NBA legends Isiah Thomas, Mark Aguirre, Bobby Simmons and Sonny Parker — and NBA refs Jim Capers, Mark Davis, James Williams and Danny Crawford — are hitting St. Sabina’s Sept. 16 for the annual NBA/Brother from the Block Peace tournament.

Sneedlings . . .

Congrats to former Sun-Times editor Don Hayner and wife, Dawn, on the engagement of their son, John, to Natalia Filinowicz. Blessings all around. . . . I spy: Cubbies Anthony Rizzo and Addison Russell spotted at the Chicago Sports Museum at Water Tower Place. . . . Pop culture commentator, The Fat Jewish, spotted at new River North eatery Katana recently. . . . Ditto for “Chicago Fire” star Taylor Kinney, the entire ensemble of the Chicago production of Hamilton, pro skateboarder Chris Joslin, Billy “The Smashing Pumpkins” Corgan, and rock band Nickelback. . . . Today’s birthdays: Sofia Richie, 19; Dave Chappelle, 44; and Reggie Miller, 52.