SNEED: Indictments coming soon in grisly River North murder

Wyndham Lathem (left), and Andrew Warren are suspected in the July 27 death of Trenton Cornell-Duranleau. | Sun-Times files

The micro Sneed . . .

Sneed is still on vacation, but here’s a few tidbits tossed in the hopper before I head back to the office next week.

To wit: Word is ex-Northwestern University professor Wyndham Lathem, 43, and University of Oxford employee Andrew Warren, 56, who have been charged in a complaint with the grisly murder of 26-year-old hairdresser Trenton Cornell-Duranleau, are expected to be formally indicted for murder by a Cook County grand jury Friday or early next week, according to a top source.

Both Lathem and Warren were charged in late August with stabbing their victim nearly 70 times on July 27 inside Lathem’s River North apartment.

OPINION

Sneed is told Lathem, who is housed in the Cermak Hospital section of the Cook County Jail complex, was visited by his 77-year-old mother this week.

“It was a good meeting,” said Lathem’s attorney Adam Sheppard, who tells Sneed his client is expected to plead not guilty at his arraignment.

Lee’s way . . .

Watch for “Chi-Raq” film producer Spike Lee to become a helluva hoopster howler this Saturday, when he hits the bleachers at the 6th annual Peace League Basketball Tournament at St. Sabina’s between members of four rival street gangs.

Holster it . . .

News Chicago Cardinal Blase Cupich had issued a decree Monday banning guns in all parishes, schools and archdiocese-owned buildings was a hot hot topic Sneed wrote about in August 2014 — shortly before Cupich came to Chicago.

• Backshot: That’s when Michael Pfleger, the peacemaker priest who has been trying for years to get guns off the street, took on a new anti-gun target: the Roman Catholic Archdiocese of Chicago.

• Buckshot: Cupich’s predecessor, Cardinal Francis George, had named Pfleger the “Archdiocesan representative for anti-gun initiatives” — and was supportive of the measure — but fell short of making it official “because so many priests were against it,” Pfleger told Sneed back then.

Sneedlings . . .

Condolences to the family of Ruth Harris, who dedicated her life to her family — and taught all of us who employed her over the years the meaningful respect of a job well done. Ruth died Sunday at the age of 95. The funeral will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday at the Pleasant Ridge Baptist Church at 116 S. Central Ave. . . . Today’s birthdays: Jimmy Butler, 28; Robert Herjavec, 55; and Nas, 44.