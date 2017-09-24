SNEED: Lisa Madigan’s bailing out may have had more to do with father

Attorney General Lisa Madigan has decided not to run for re-election. | Rich Hein/Sun-Times

The Madigan pullout . . .

Sneed is told Lisa Madigan’s decision to call it a day as Illinois attorney general was not just motivated by her ability to make big money in the private sector.

It also had to do with dad.

Top Dem sources claim Madigan’s pullout was also motivated by fears her poll numbers would be affected by the plummeting popularity of her father, powerful House Speaker Mike Madigan, because of Gov. Bruce Rauner’s million-dollar anti-Mike media blitz.

“She actually decided to get out months ago,” said a top source.

“Lisa is a pragmatist,” the source said.

“She could probably have won, but why go up against all that for the same job she has had for 16 years?

“The time had come. It was enough.”

Over and out.

The Kwame ascendancy . . .

He’s the man!

State Sen. Kwame Raoul has not only emerged as the Dem frontrunner for attorney general, but Sneed hears Senate President John Cullerton not only pitched him his support on the phone Friday — but “I’m helping him put together a team,” said Cullerton.

“The guy is a star,” he said.

“Just watch.”

We’re watching.

All in the family . . .

Like father, like son.

It’s no secret powerful Illinois Senate President John Cullerton has a knack for hilarity and is great at stand-up comedy, but now comes word his 29-year-old son, Leland “Kyle” Cullerton, just won the Chicago competition of the 48 Hour Film project, an international short film competition allowing him to compete in March in Paris for the top prize. And his film, shot within a 48-hour period, is a “parody of an action film,” said Kyle.

“It’s a seven-minute comedy short,” he added.

Burke’s law . . .

Watch for Ald. Edward Burke to pull out all the stops for Josephine Regnier, a 95-year-old victim of assault, robbery and home invasion at the next City Council meeting on Oct. 11.

Regnier, who was 94 at the time of the crime and is a World War II naval vet, was attacked in her 14th ward doorway last year by Olajuwon Claiborne, who was just given a 20-year sentence by Cook County Judge Alfredo Maldonado.

“It had a biblical aspect,” said Burke. “The assailant cried in court Thursday and apologized to Josephine, who also cried in her wheelchair and told him she forgave him,” said the 14th ward alderman, who is planning to have Regnier lead the City Council in the Pledge of Allegiance — after he picks her up in a limo and transports her to City Hall by police escort!

“She was knocked into the vestibule of her home by the assailant and broke three ribs while he stole her purse,” added Burke. “Local business people had a video of the attack and posted a $5,000 bond for the identity of the assailant, leading to his arrest. That prompted a person to come forward. It was amazing,” he said.

“Regnier served in the U.S. Navy stationed in Brooklyn, where she processed soldiers when they came home from war,” added Burke. “It’s time we honored her.”