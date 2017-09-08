SNEED: Pritzker poised to get Cook County Dems’ endorsement for gov

Democratic gubernatorial candidate J.B. Pritzker is looking like the Cook County Democrats' choice at the coming slatemaking. | Rich Hein/Sun-Times

Picking Pritzker . . . and pricking Kennedy?

• Translation: Sneed is told top Cook County Dem slatemakers gathering Thursday and Friday for their biannual slatemaking meeting are predicting J.B. Pritzker will be endorsed as the party’s pick to try to unseat Republican Gov. Bruce Rauner.

“It’s not going to be Chris Kennedy,” said a top Dem source.

• Buckshot: “Although candidates go hat in hand seeking the Cook County Dem endorsement, the real deals take place behind the scenes, where factions thrash out an endorsement based on internecine loyalties,” the source said.

“It’s simple. Pritzker has the financial wherewithal to mount a vigorous campaign against Gov. Bruce Rauner, who has limitless money to fund his re-election campaign,” the source added.

OPINION

Hill gives ’em Hell!

Sneed hears Dem presidential loser Hillary’s Clinton’s new book, “What Happened,” which details an intimate view of her disastrous campaign, blasts and blames everyone . . . including herself.

“I’m told it’s a killer,” said a former White House Dem source.

It’s due out in September.

Top this pop!

Flippin’ his lid?

Bensenville Mayor Frank DeSimone has a plan for his community to benefit from Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle’s penny-per-ounce soda tax.

• Translation: Located closest to O’Hare Airport, but sitting in DuPage County, Bensenville has launched a fun campaign aimed at luring weary travelers (or Cook County shoppers) to make their sweet beverage purchases in their village.

• Further translation: Watch for a series of “Sweeter in the Suburbs” promos popping up in the weeks ahead.

Soup’s on!

Slurp!

When rocker Ryan Adams took the stage at the Vic Theater on Thursday night to headline one of Lollapalooza’s signature afterparties, he went into a wee sniff and sneeze.

To the rescue came the Rahmster!

• To wit: On Friday morning, several servings of Manny’s Deli famous soup made its way to Adams via one of his biggest Chicago fans.

• Translation: Nothing cures what ails you like Manny’s soup!

Turkey legs up!

Yum!

CNN alert!

Political pundit David Axelrod’s favorite Manny’s speciality is a massive turkey leg doused in gravy.

Love notes . . .

Mayor Rahm Emanuel was also at the Vic Theater with his pal Jason Rosenthal, the widower of the late writer Amy Krouse Rosenthal, who authored an essay in the New York Times — which went viral — advising women what a catch her hubby would be in the event of her death. Krouse Rosenthal died March 13, and a celebration of her life was set for Wednesday night in Millennium Park.

I spy . . .

Actors Danny Masterson and Michael Pena brunching at Bub City over the weekend. . . . Rapper Big Sean spotted dining Sunday night after his Lolla appearance with a group of more than a dozen people at RPM Steak. . . . Nico “Donnie Trumpet” Segal of the band The Social Experiment dined at RPM Italian twice last week. . . . Ditto for Run the Jewels, who played Friday night at Lolla. . . . Harriet Brown Band spotted at RPM Italian on Friday night. . . . Same for dancer/choreographer Ian Eastwood and singer/songwriter Eryn Allen Kane. . . . Hailie Mathers, daughter of rapper Eminem, spotted Friday night at Studio Paris Nightclub listening to DJ sets by Fred Matters and DJ Oreo. . . . Frontman for Jane’s Addiction and founder of Lollapalooza Perry Farrell spotted at Summer House Santa Monica on Tuesday night. . . . “CSI: Miami” actress Jessica Szohr at RPM Italian last Wednesday night. . . .

Sneedlings . . .

