Soda tax temporary restraining order extended for one more week

The restraining order on Cook County’s sweetened beverage tax has been extended to for one more week.

Judge Daniel Kubasiak is expected to decide whether or not to grant the county’s motion to dismiss at a hearing next Friday.

Kubasiak heard arguments from the county and attorneys representing the Illinois Retail Merchants Association.

The basis for the case is the Illinois constitution’s uniformity clause and the fact that the tax ordinance is vague, according to attorneys for the merchants.

Cook County Commissioner Richard Boykin, who represents the first district and attended the hearing, said that the ordinance wasn’t based on health and that this was the continuation of the restraining order was good for tax payers.

“This is a manufactured crisis that President (Toni) Preckwinkle has created,” Boykin said. “This isn’t based on health, it’s based on revenue.”