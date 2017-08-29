Special prosecutor: More indictments possible in Laquan McDonald case

The special prosecutor who charged three Chicago Police officers of filing false reports about the circumstances surrounding Laquan McDonald’s deadly shooting said a Cook County grand jury is considering more indictments tied to the case.

Special prosecutor Patricia Brown Holmes on Tuesday said “several individuals names” came up as the grand jury looking into the matter continued its investigation..

The grand jury has two more hearings scheduled and is expected to reach on a decision on more indictments by late October, Holmes said at a hearing at the Leighton Criminal Courthouse.

Two months ago, two police officers, Joseph Walsh and Thomas Gaffney, and Det. David March were charged with conspiracy, obstruction of justice and official misconduct in the alleged cover-up to protect Officer Jason Van Dyke, who fatally shot 17-year-McDonald.

The three officers appeared in court for a brief hearing on Tuesday.

March, 58, the lead detective in the McDonald case, cleared Van Dyke of wrongdoing, despite dashcam video that appears to show McDonald walking away from Van Dyke when he opened fire and shot the teen 16 times.

Van Dyke was charged with first-degree murder in November 2015 on the day before that video was publicly released.

The 11-page indictment lays out a conspiracy by March as well as Walsh, 48, who was Van Dyke’s partner, and Gaffney, 43, who was one of the first officers to encounter McDonald the night of October 21, 2014.