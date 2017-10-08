Students bring desks to 606 Trail, demand solutions to CPS budget woes

Students, parents, and teachers gathered on the Bloomingdale Trail Thursday to protest cuts to Chicago Public Schools and propose using corporate head tax and TIF surplus revenue for CPS. | Michelle Kanaar/For the Sun-Times

Dozens of Chicago Public School students, parents and other supporters gathered Thursday morning on the 606 trail — and they brought their own chairs.

Desks, actually. The protest by the Logan Square Neighborhood Association was intended to call attention to both Gov. Bruce Rauner’s veto of a school funding solution in Springfield, as well to protest Mayor Rahm Emanuel’s treatment of CPS. The district has borrowed hundreds of millions of dollars — and laid off hundreds of people — to deal with ongoing budget woes.

“We need teachers, we need books. We need the money that Rahm took!” they shouted.

The group instead wants what it calls “progressive revenue solutions” like using surplus tax-increment financing dollars and a corporate head tax that they say could generate about $200 million in immediate help for CPS.

“We’re still making budget cuts, we’re still losing teachers, we’re still losing classes and we are still broke,” said Alize Vijil, 17, a student at Kelvyn Park High School who spoke at the rally. “Rahm loves to point his finger at Rauner … but at the end of the day, he can do things at home. He can do things locally. He can help us.”