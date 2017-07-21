Thousands to capture creatures at Pokemon Go Fest

Thousands of Pokemon trainers will take over Grant Park on Saturday in their quest to be the very best — and capture new “Legendary” creatures — at Chicago’s Pokemon Go Fest.

At its first official live event, makers of the popular augmented reality game Pokemon Go will celebrate their one-year anniversary by unleashing “Legendary Pokemon,” monsters that are “extremely rare and very powerful.” From 7 a.m. to 10 p.m., players can comb through Grant Park looking for virtual Pokemon to “capture” on their phones.

Longtime player Lea Myllylä came to the fest from Sweden because, she said, “This is once in a lifetime.”

Tickets for the event sold out within minutes of their June release. Originally $20 plus fees, resale tickets are now going for as much as $400 on Ebay.

Tickets to #PokemonGOFest are now sold out. Stay tuned for how to participate in Pokémon GO Fest together with Trainers around the world. — Pokémon GO (@PokemonGoApp) June 19, 2017

Pokemon Go and festival sponsor Sprint held raffles this week for trainers without tickets, like Naperville resident Kaity Wilcher. “I think my nerdy heart will explode if I get one,” Wilcher said. “If not, I will be crushed.”

Wilcher, 21, waited more than two hours in line with about 350 other players hoping to score a pass. She said she cried after missing the initial sale. “It seemed like something that is my destiny, ever since I was young,” she said.

Niantic, Inc. released Pokemon Go in July 2016, and it since has been downloaded more than 750 million times, the company said in a statement.

A lifelong Pokemon fan, Wilcher said the game is “your childhood dream, but in real life.”

Players who don’t get tickets can watch the official livestream Saturday on Twitch or YouTube. If you’re not a trainer, avoid Grant Park — unless you want to run into a rare monster. According to the website, fest attractions include new types of Pokemon, challenges and rewards, a unique Pokemon GO Fest Chicago medal and team lounges for trainer bonding.

Trainers “will be working together to unlock in-game bonuses for the entire Pokemon GO community,” the Pokemon Go team said in a statement. “If they manage to catch enough Pokemon … the first Legendary Pokemon will be revealed in Grant Park.”

Darion Alfaro, 12, had no doubt that Legendaries would grace Grant Park. Attending the fest with his dad, he said he was most excited to meet “people like us.”

For Thursday’s raffle, Alfaro sported a Pokemon hat, lanyard and wallet — but “this is what he wears on the daily,” his dad, Christian Alfaro, said.

The two have been playing all year; Darion in Colorado with his mother, Christian at home in Utah. “We both hate talking on the phone,” Christian said. “But we would talk about Pokemon every day.”

United this weekend on Team Mystic, father and son hope to capture the Legendary monsters Articuno or Mewtwo. But of course, Christian said, “I want them all.”