Touched by pictures of Houston’s devastation? Here’s how to help

Houston Police SWAT officer Daryl Hudeck carries Catherine Pham and her 13-month-old son Aiden after rescuing them from their home surrounded by floodwaters on Sunday in Houston. | David J. Phillip/Associated Press

You’ve no doubt seen images of the devastation in the wake of Hurricane Harvey, and perhaps you want to help.

Here are some ways to do that:

Go to redcross.org to make a donation. The agency has set up cots in shelters for evacuees, with truckloads of supplies being distributed in various locations, according to the agency’s web site.

The Salvation Army is also active in the area and is accepting donations. Go to: salvationarmyusa.org.

“The Salvation Army is ready to provide physical, emotional and spiritual care to survivors and relief workers. Salvation Army disaster teams from across the country are mobilizing and, even after disaster response efforts are over, The Salvation Army will remain in communities impacted by this terrible storm, supporting long-term disaster recovery efforts and providing ongoing assistance to those in need,” according to a statement on the agency’s web site.

Go to the Salvation Army’s web site to donate or call 1-800-SAL-ARMY.

Harvey made landfall in Texas late Friday as a Category 4 hurricane and has lingered just off the coast, dropping heavy rain as a tropical storm.

Also on Monday, the Federal Emergency Management Agency said its response to Harvey is “quickly drawing down” the reserves in the agency’s disaster fund.

The agency said it is prioritizing its response to Harvey over earlier disasters to stretch the life of its disaster aid fund to make sure it doesn’t run out of money.

In a message to Capitol Hill, FEMA said it will only fund immediate emergency response “so that FEMA can continue its focus on response and urgent recovery efforts without interruption.”

According to FEMA’s most recent report, the agency has more than $3 billion in its disaster fund. About half of that was supposed to be spent to respond to earlier disasters, but Monday’s announcement frees up more of the money for responding to Harvey.

Contributing: Associated Press