Trump picks John Lausch to be Chicago’s next U.S. Attorney

President Donald Trump announced Thursday he has nominated John R. Lausch Jr. to serve as the next U.S. Attorney in Chicago.

Lausch’s name first surfaced as Trump’s likely pick in various media reports in June.

The partner at Kirkland & Ellis LLP worked as a federal prosecutor in Chicago for more than 11 years and served as a supervisor in the U.S. attorney’s office between 2005 and 2010. In that time, Lausch, 46, tried more than 20 criminal jury cases and led the prosecution of several corrupt cops about 10 years ago.

Lausch, who couldn’t be reached for comment Thursday, also once served as the violent crime coordinator in the U.S. attorney’s office and led the Anti-Gang and Project Safe Neighborhoods programs.

He has specialized at Kirkland in government enforcement defense and internal investigations. He represented BP in litigation related to the Deepwater Horizon oil rig explosion, and he has led confidential internal investigations for companies revolving around health care fraud, environmental crimes and the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act.

If confirmed, Lausch would replace Zachary Fardon, who held the job for more than three years before U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions asked 46 U.S. attorneys appointed under former President Barack Obama’s administration to resign. Fardon was one of them.

The U.S. Attorney’s office in Chicago has now been led for more than four months by acting U.S. Attorney Joel Levin.