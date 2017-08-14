Trump taps U of Chicago prof Philipson to Council of Economic Advisors

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump on Monday tapped University of Chicago economics professor Tomas Philipson to be a member of the White House Council of Economic Advisors.

The Council advises the president on economic issues.

During the Obama presidency, U. of Chicago economics professor, Austan Goolsbee, served as Chairman of the Council of Economic Advisers.

Philipson holds the Daniel Levin Chair in Public Policy at the U. of Chicago Harris School of Public Policy and is the Director of the Health Economics Program of The Becker Friedman Institute. He served in the administration of former President George W. Bush.