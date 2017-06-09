Trump’s personal Hurricane Harvey donations: The list

WASHINGTON – President Donald Trump said he would donate $1 million to Hurricane Harvey relief groups and on Wednesday the White House released a list of 12 organizations who got his checks – which came from his personal pocket.

The biggest checks – $300,000 each – went to the Red Cross and Salvation Army.

There was an open question of whether Trump’s contribution would come from his own pocketbook or his foundation, which has funds contributed by others.

White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders, in announcing the Trump impending donations earlier this month, solicited reporters at the White House for suggestions.

Here’s the list:

· Reach out America – $100,000

· Red Cross – $300,000

· Salvation Army – $300,000

· Samaritan’s Purse – $100,000

· ASPCA – $25,000

· Catholic Charities – $25,000

· Direct Relief – $25,000

· Habitat for Humanity – $25,000

· Houston Humane Society – $25,000

· Operation Blessing – $25,000

· Portlight Inclusive Disaster Strategies – $25,000

· Team Rubicon – $25,000

Trump and first lady Melania wanted to donate after they, the White House said in statement, “witnessed the work of some of these groups first hand while visiting with hurricane survivors, first responders, volunteers, and Federal, State, and local officials, and are proud to further assist the recovery efforts in Texas. Several of the following organizations were recommended, at the invitation of the President, by members of the White House Press Corps, and he would like to thank those who made recommendations for their attention to this important cause. The President and First Lady continue to pray for the people of Texas and Louisiana.

No word yet about the people of Florida, in the path of Hurricane Irma.