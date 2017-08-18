Two River North murder suspects extradited; headed to Chicago

Wyndham Lathem (left), and Andrew Warren are headed back to Chicago face charges in the death of a young hairdresser. | Law enforcement mugshots via AP

The two men charged in a grisly River North murder were being transported back to Chicago Friday night, two weeks after they surrendered to authorities in the Bay Area after a nationwide manhunt.

According to authorities in California, Wyndham Lathem, a former microbiology professor at Northwestern University, and Andrew Warren a financial officer at Oxford University, were longer held in jail in California as of Friday afternoon.

Lathem’s attorney, Adam Sheppard, told the Chicago Sun-Times that the former professor was expected back in Chicago Friday night. Warren will be represented by a public defender.

“It’s possible there could be a bond hearing tomorrow,” Sheppard said. “Sunday or Monday would be more likely.”

Lathem and Warren are accused of fatally stabbing Trenton Cornell-Duranleau in Lathem’s River North apartment last month. Autopsy results released this week said Cornell-Duranleau was stabbed 47 times, with significant incised wounds to his neck.