The two men charged in a grisly River North murder were being transported back to Chicago Friday night, two weeks after they surrendered to authorities in the Bay Area after a nationwide manhunt.
According to authorities in California, Wyndham Lathem, a former microbiology professor at Northwestern University, and Andrew Warren a financial officer at Oxford University, were longer held in jail in California as of Friday afternoon.
Lathem’s attorney, Adam Sheppard, told the Chicago Sun-Times that the former professor was expected back in Chicago Friday night. Warren will be represented by a public defender.
“It’s possible there could be a bond hearing tomorrow,” Sheppard said. “Sunday or Monday would be more likely.”
Lathem and Warren are accused of fatally stabbing Trenton Cornell-Duranleau in Lathem’s River North apartment last month. Autopsy results released this week said Cornell-Duranleau was stabbed 47 times, with significant incised wounds to his neck.