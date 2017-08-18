Unattended semi prompts bomb squad response outside O’Hare terminal

A Chicago Police bomb squad was called to O’Hare International Airport after a semitrailer was found unattended outside Terminal 3 early Friday.

Officers found the truck parked in an unauthorized area on the upper level of the terminal about 3:50 a.m., and they couldn’t find the driver, according to a CPD statement.

The bomb squad was called in “as a precautionary measure,” and the truck was towed away “without incident,” police said.

“The daily operations of Terminal 3, or any other terminal at O’Hare Airport, were not affected by this incident,” the statement said.

Police have not identified the driver.