WATCH: Lake Shore Drive blocked to protest removal of Uptown homeless

Protesters set up tents on Lake Shore Drive, temporarily blocking traffic Thursday morning to protest a plan to remove a homeless encampment from viaducts on Wilson and Lawrence avenues.

Three of them were led away in handcuffs after the tents were dragged off the southbound lanes of the road.

The demonstration was organized by the group ONE Northside, along with some of the people who have built a tent community in the viaducts.

Some of those residents complain the city plans to push them out as it rehabs the decaying bridges over those streets. Work is tentatively scheduled to begin this month, and the homeless have been told to move before work starts.

Thursday’s protest was held to demand that the city find housing for those being removed.

As reported by Chicago Sun-Times columnist Mark Brown, efforts to find housing for them resulted in other homeless individuals moving in to take their place on the sidewalk.

“We’re trying to get them to house the people instead of just tossing them out,” Mark Saulys told Brown in June. At the time, he was living in a tent under the Wilson viaduct and has helped try to organize his fellow tent dwellers.