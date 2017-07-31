With privacy and security in mind, RFP issued for municipal-ID program

City Clerk Anna Valencia on Monday took another step toward creating a municipal identification program to help undocumented immigrants come “out of the shadows” without putting them at greater risk of being deported.

The city issued a request-for-proposals (RFP) for municipal ID technology and software that makes privacy and security the top priorities. The RFP also seeks to “integrate existing city services into one card.”

Responses are due back Aug. 29. The winner will be asked to print municipal ID cards at “off-site locations” in all 50 wards, perhaps in partnership community organizations and other city departments, including the Chicago Public Library.

“This portable technology will allow for the city’s clerk’s office to meet constituents where they are, build trust within communities and allow for increased access to getting the identification,” the mayor’s office said in a press release.

Valencia said she is seeking a “technical solution that strikes the right balance between making the ID both secure and accessible.”

At a time when undocumented immigrants are living in fear of the mass deportations threatened during President Donald Trump’s campaign, Valencia has assured aldermen that personal information provided to obtain a municipal ID will not end up in the hands of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

To protect confidentiality, the city will ask for “minimal information” and will not ask applicants about their immigration status. Nor will the city retain copies of applicants’ personal information.

The name and date of birth will be the only information retained by the city. No home address will be required.

Applicants also will be able to self-designate their gender, a nod to the LGBTQ community.

Three months ago, the City Council agreed to create the long-promised municipal ID after a lengthy and emotional debate.

Ald. Anthony Beale (9th) argued then that he gets no complaints from constituents who can’t get an Illinois ID and, if there is a need for assistance, it would be better handled by the state.

Ald. Nick Sposato (38th) voted against the $1.3 million Legal Protection Fund created by Mayor Rahm Emanuel to support immigrants threatened with deportation under Trump. He was also a “No” vote on a resolution reaffirming Chicago’s status as a sanctuary city.

He, too, argued that the state of Illinois “has the infrastructure in place to handle this” and that’s where it belongs if it should happen at all.

“If people claim to be homeless – and I’m not doubting that they are homeless – they’re gonna get somebody to vouch for them and say, ‘Yes, they are homeless. And yes, it is John Smith. And yes, he does live here.’ And that way, we’re gonna give him an ID,” Sposato has said.

He added, “I don’t know why with the infrastructure the state has in place to give out IDs why it wouldn’t be a state ID, why we have to meddle in this and spend our money on it.”

Although the debate had an “us-vs.-them” undertone, Emanuel cut to the chase. He argued that aldermen have a “moral responsibility” to help undocumented immigrants, homeless people, ex-offenders and domestic violence victims come “out of the shadows.”

“I can’t think of a more important thing to do,” the mayor said on that day.