Worker’s hand crushed by CTA bus near Grant Park

Firefighters freed a repairman whose hand was crushed between the wheel and frame of a CTA bus downtown early Friday near Grant Park.

A little after midnight, the man was changing a tire on the bus near the intersection of Michigan Avenue and Congress when the the tow truck cable that was lifting the bus snapped, according to Chicago Fire Department EMT Battalion Chief Stephen Little.

The bus came down on his hand, trapping it against the wheel, Little said.

Rescue crews had to use a hydraulic tool to lift the bus and free the man. He was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital, Little said.

His condition was unknown.