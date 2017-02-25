38-year-old man shot in West Woodlawn

A 38-year-old man was shot Saturday evening in the West Woodlawn neighborhood on the South Side.

About 6 p.m., he was in the 6200 block of South Rhodes when he heard shots and felt pain, according to Chicago Police.

The man suffered gunshot wounds to his chest, face and abdomen and was taken in critical condition to University of Chicago Medical Center before being transferred to Mount Sinai Hospital, police said.

A 38-year-old man was shot Saturday evening in the West Woodlawn neighborhood on the South Side.

About 6 p.m., he was in the 6200 block of South Rhodes when he heard shots and felt pain, according to Chicago Police.

The man suffered gunshot wounds to his chest, face and abdomen and was taken in critical condition to University of Chicago Medical Center before being transferred to Mount Sinai Hospital, police said.