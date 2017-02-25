Delivery drivers robbed in Ashburn

Multiple delivery drivers have been robbed since January in the Ashburn neighborhood on the Southwest Side.

In each incident, a man has ordered food from a local restaurant and robbed the delivery driver upon arrival, according to a business alert from Chicago Police. The man has shown or implied that he has a weapon.

The first robbery occurred at 4:51 p.m. on Jan. 16 in the 3800 block of West 80th Street, police said. Two other robberies occurred in the 3700 block of West 79th Place, first at 11:15 p.m. Jan. 25 and again at 8:50 p.m. Feb. 13.

The suspect was described as a Hispanic man between 18 and 25 years old, standing 5-foot-6 to 5-foot-10 and weighing 170 to 180 pounds, police said.

Anyone with information about the robberies is asked to call Area Central detectives at (312) 747-8382.

