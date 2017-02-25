Man missing from West Englewood since January

Police are looking for a 57-year-old man who has been missing for more than a month from the West Englewood neighborhood on the South Side.

Earl Butler was last seen Jan. 14 in the area near the 5700 block of South Wood, according to a missing person alert from Chicago Police.

Butler is described as a 5-foot-9, 145-pound black man with brown eyes, gray hair and a medium brown complexion, police said. He may have an Illinois state ID with him.

Anyone who sees him is asked to call 911 or call the Area South Special Victims Unit at (312) 747-8274.

